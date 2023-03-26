God is Good Foundation resettles refugees in Evansville

A local organization, the God is Good Foundation, helps people from all over the world make Evansville their new home. The foundation is dedicated to resettling refugees and helping them hit the ground running.
Since the beginning of 2022, the God is Good Foundation has resettled nearly 50 refugees from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East—all in the Evansville area.
Daniil Maiatskyi, a Ukrainian refugee, is among those helped by the foundation. ”I am happy," he told 44News. "I am excited. A lot of people help me, because I need help.”
The moment refugees land at Evansville Regional Airport, they are greeted by members of the God is Good Foundation and have a hot meal waiting for them in their own furnished apartment stocked with food and new clothes.
Barbara Bias, Executive Director of the God is Good Foundation, told 44News ”most of our refugees arrive with only what fits in a suitcase.”
For Daniil, that meant leaving behind his career in Kharkiv and starting over. ”I worked as a photographer and videographer," he said. Without enough experience with English, he isn’t able to communicate effectively with potential clients yet.
In the meantime, he is searching for jobs in retail with the help of the God is Good Foundation. In addition to housing and food, the foundation provides classes in English, cultural orientation, and job readiness.
”Our state and our federal government has seen Evansville as a place where refugees can build that new life and excel," Bias said. "Being able to just see that refugees make a quality difference here not just to the job pipeline, but also to our schools and to our medical facilities.”
Iryna Strona, the foundation’s Ukraine case manager, was a refugee from the country herself eight years ago, and she wants to be there for her fellow Ukrainians displaced by war. She told 44News ”my family is still in Ukraine. That’s why I decided to help them, because I’m feeling their pain. That’s why I want to help them feel more comfortable.”
The God is Good Foundation is always looking for volunteers to prepare housing, teach classes, and provide mentors for refugees. If you're interested in helping, you can contact the foundation at (812) 490-3184.
Over the next several months, 10 more refugees are set to call Evansville their new home.