 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

GoFundMe set up for family of Mount Vernon child killed in firework accident

  • Updated
  • 0
11-year-old Camrynn McMichael (photo courtesy of Camrynn's mother)

11-year-old Camrynn McMichael (photo courtesy of Camrynn's mother)

A family member has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael.

McMichael was the victim of a deadly fireworks accident on Sunday in Posey County.

Few details have been released on the incident, however, it remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police, Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner.

The GoFundme, set up by Alexandra Eaton, says McMichael was passionate about Mount Vernon football and basketball, and was excited to start middle school.

Eaton says the Posey County child was always willing to give a helping hand to whoever needed it, and took pride in being a big brother to his little sister.

The GoFundMe says the money raised will help the family give McMichael a proper celebration of life.

A link to the fundraiser can be found here.