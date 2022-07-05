GoFundMe set up for family of Mount Vernon child killed in firework accident

A family member has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael.
McMichael was the victim of a deadly fireworks accident on Sunday in Posey County.
Few details have been released on the incident, however, it remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police, Mount Vernon Police Department, and the Posey County Coroner.
The GoFundme, set up by Alexandra Eaton, says McMichael was passionate about Mount Vernon football and basketball, and was excited to start middle school.
Eaton says the Posey County child was always willing to give a helping hand to whoever needed it, and took pride in being a big brother to his little sister.
The GoFundMe says the money raised will help the family give McMichael a proper celebration of life.
A link to the fundraiser can be found here.