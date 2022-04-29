On Saturday, over 100 of the bravest in the Tri-State are going Over the Edge for Granted.
The fundraiser allows people to rappel down the Centerpoint Energy building in Downtown Evansville.
The building stands nine stories, right on the riverfront.
Over the Edge raises money for children in the Tri-State with terminal or life-threatening conditions, helping to make their dreams come true.
Granted also supports children and their families through their Beyond the Wish program.
So far the unique fundraiser has raised enough money to grant over 50 wishes to Tri-State kids.
Some of Granted’s own kids are taking part and rappelling on Saturday for other kids just like them.