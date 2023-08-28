Golf Classic for Women's Health teed off in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An effort to raise awareness for women's health takes to the golf course. The Deaconess Classic for Women's Health is an all-female golf classic benefiting women in the community in their fight against cancer.
"We have beautiful weather, wonderful ladies, and its women supporting women. That's the key," said Theresa Phipps, Donor Relations and Events Specialist for the Deaconess Foundation.
In year 29 of the classic, 33 foursomes of ladies all teed off at Evansville Country Club with one goal in mind, supporting women in our community. So for, over 4 million dollars has been raised. It will support providing mammograms and pelvic ultrasounds, support for the mobile breast center, purchase of mammography machines for more advanced screenings and more.
"It allows women, who are under-insured or not insured, access to healthcare that is readily needed," said Beth Sparks, Co-Chairman of the Deaconess Classic for Women's Health.
Donors, business and the community are the reason the Classic for Women's Health raises so much money and in turn the money goes right back into our community.
"All those dollars stay for our patients so we hold those dollars and its all earmarked for anything we can do to help women's health," said Lance Wilkerson, Executive Director of the Deaconess Foundation.
Not only were the ladies treated to a round of golf, they also received a mini-clinic from a local golf legend Julia Potter-Bobb. Seeing an event like this where money is raised for women hits home as her mom is currently battling uterine cancer.
"For what these women are doing, coming out and supporting other women, getting those screenings to those who may not be able to get them in general really means a lot and I know first hand how important that is," said Potter-Bobb.
The golf classic will be back for it's 30th year next May. It'll be on the Monday after Mothers Day.