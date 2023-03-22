Golf Gives Back presents donation as last Korn Tour Championship will take place at Victoria National

Golf gives back donated more than $200,000 for resources to support Pre-K education for at risk children.
The donation was funded by the proceeds from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. They have generated over 2 million dollars in donations to local charities.
The organization receiving the money, Building Blocks of Southwestern Indiana, is a nonprofit serving 28 counties in Southern Indiana that researches brain development in children and identifies issues around childcare as national priorities.
We spoke with CEO & President; Building Blocks, Alisha Sheridan, on what this money will go towards, “Going into our facilities and giving the tools to the educators in the classrooms to be able to provide adequate instruction and drive the instruction of what they’re doing to help those kids get ready for school. And so while it’s a lofty price tag on it, it’s close to a two million dollar project. Donations like this really help us advance that mission.”
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will move to French Lick, starting next year at the Pete Dye Course. So that means that this will be the final year they will be at Victoria National in Warrick County.
We spoke with Chairman of Golf Gives Back, Jack Pate, on his hopes for the new course, “Well we think we’re going to be able to grow this number, I hope to double it at least in the first year. Our goal is to get to a million dollars. All the net tournament proceeds at French Lick will be returned to Building Blocks, and they serve 28 counties in Southern Indiana. So all the money really is still remaining with Building Blocks.”
The future plans won’t change the charitable giving, and gives more opportunities to hold more pro-ams at the new course.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will take place October 5th -8th and will be the last tournament held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.