Golf Gives Back presents donation as last Korn Tour Championship will take place at Victoria National

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff is expected to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Some
areas may experience more widespread and significant flash
flooding with road closures and washouts, water entering normally
dry areas, and dangerous travel conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms are forecast to begin
tonight and persist through Friday night. 2 to 4 inches of
rain is expected over the region and locally higher amounts
are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Golf Gives Back presents donation as last Korn Tour Championship will take place at Victoria National

  • 0
Last Korn Tour Championship will take place at Victoria National

The future plans won’t change the charitable giving, and gives more opportunities to hold more pro-ams at the new course.

Golf gives back donated more than $200,000 for resources to support Pre-K education for at risk children.

The donation was funded by the proceeds from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance. They have generated over 2 million dollars in donations to local charities.

The organization receiving the money, Building Blocks of Southwestern Indiana, is a nonprofit serving 28 counties in Southern Indiana that researches brain development in children and identifies issues around childcare as national priorities.

We spoke with CEO & President; Building Blocks, Alisha Sheridan, on what this money will go towards, “Going into our facilities and giving the tools to the educators in the classrooms to be able to provide adequate instruction and drive the instruction of what they’re doing to help those kids get ready for school. And so while it’s a lofty price tag on it, it’s close to a two million dollar project. Donations like this really help us advance that mission.”

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will move to French Lick, starting next year at the Pete Dye Course. So that means that this will be the final year they will be at Victoria National in Warrick County.

We spoke with Chairman of Golf Gives Back, Jack Pate, on his hopes for the new course, “Well we think we’re going to be able to grow this number, I hope to double it at least in the first year. Our goal is to get to a million dollars. All the net tournament proceeds at French Lick will be returned to Building Blocks, and they serve 28 counties in Southern Indiana. So all the money really is still remaining with Building Blocks.”

The future plans won’t change the charitable giving, and gives more opportunities to hold more pro-ams at the new course. 

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will take place October 5th -8th and will be the last tournament held at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.

Recommended for you