Good Samaritan helps cover funeral expenses for Mt. Vernon boy killed in firework accident

The death of a child is never easy and for Alexandra Eaton, the grief weighs heavy as she comes to terms with losing her young nephew, 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael, who died in a firework accident in Mt. Vernon on July 3.
"I have tried my hardest to be strong for everyone because they need me, especially his mother and father -- my husband and I have been with them every day," Eaton said. "Usually at night, when I come home or I'm in my car, like on my way [to this interview] I was crying listening to a song that reminds me of Cam."
Camrynn's death was a sudden and unimaginable loss Eaton said, prompting her to launch a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family.
Though donations poured in quickly, along with a flood of love and support, Eaton said, despite the tragedy, so did words of negativity and judgment.
"We have some seen some cruel people and some cruel comments that are just insane to me that you can be such a mean person," she said.
But when one stranger read those words, he couldn't just sit idly by.
Timothy Land felt he needed to do something.
"Situations like these you'd think would bring a community together, not tear it apart," Land said.
So, he messaged Eaton, determined to help the family lay Camrynn to rest.
Land drove from Evansville and handed over money he had been saving, $1,300 dollars -- enough to cover Camrynn's funeral expenses, and then some.
"I'm thinking, 'Oh that's just awesome, just anything would help at this point,'" Eaton said. "And he pulled up and we all came outside, and he handed over all this money and I was just like, 'Woah.'"
It was a meeting Land said he won't soon forget.
"Whenever I walked up and I gave them the money, just seeing the mom crying and whatnot, just it tore me up," Land said. "I'm not even going to lie, the whole ride home I sat there and cried from Mt. Vernon to Evansville."
Land said the boy's death resonated with him because the loss of a loved one, especially around a holiday, is a pain he knows all too well.
Tuesday, July 12, is the 10-year anniversary of his father's death.
"So, this year I completely understand what they're going through," Land said. "[July] 4th is my favorite holiday, but at the same time it's one of the hardest times of the year for me."
Land's selfless act of goodwill has resonated with Camrynn's family, who have lost someone precious and yet added another in the wake of tragedy.
"We're family now," Eaton said. "Tim, you have such a beautiful soul."
Looking forward, Independence Day will never be the same for Camrynn's family.
"We're done with fireworks, we're done," she said. "Every time we hear a firework, we all have to be reminded Cam is gone and his parents have to live with that the rest of their life and it's awful."
But for now, the focus is on the bright, talented young boy whose death will not be mourned, but rather whose life will be celebrated Sunday.
"Because Cam would want us to celebrate the good and not the bad," Eaton said. " Because regardless of what was going on in life, Cam was always happy. He was just a happy kid. He was awesome, he was a good friend, a good son, a good nephew, all around a good kid."
And Land will be there for the service and the rest of the days to come.
"Obviously anytime you need anything, I'm always a holler away," Land told Eaton.
Because after all, he's family now.
"I printed his picture with my husband and brother-in-law out and I'm going to put it on Cam's poster," Eaton said. "That way Cam knows, 'That's my guy.' It's like we always knew each other."
A memorial service for 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Denning Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
You can watch more of the interview with Eaton and Land below: