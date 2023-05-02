Goodwill will open a high school for adults through Excel Center expansion

Goodwill's high school for adults will expand to Hoosiers across Indiana with one coming right here to Evansville.
Across Indiana, thousands of adults lack a high school diploma which can cause an inability to secure jobs that offer a livable wage and continued career growth.
On April 28th, The Indiana General Assembly approved over 1,600 additional seats for The Excel Center. On top of the Evansville location, new locations will open in Terre Haute, South Bend, and Central Indiana.
44News spoke with CEO & President of Evansville’s Goodwill, Connie Ralph, on what the school has to offer, “This is an actual high school, it will be located in our new building which is at 5001 Washington Ave, it’ll be on the second floor. And it will contain classrooms and common space and areas for the child care. It will be completely live and in person and so that’s what’s really exciting about it. It has a different type of schedule so we can be very flexible. We'll be able to offer classes morning, afternoon, and evening to meet our students' needs.”
The program, The Excel Center, will be operated by Evansville Goodwill and offers adults the opportunity to earn a Core 40 diploma, allowing students to pick up right where they left off in school.
The Excel Center model was founded by Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana and serves 23 Centers across Indiana including the new addition in Evansville, which will meet the needs of Vanderburgh County, as there are more than 14,000 people without a high school diploma.
Ralph spoke on who the school is targeted towards, “We will have 300 seats available and again this is just a true opportunity for people who have struggled in their lives. For those not being able to get the kinds of jobs that pay the living wages they need to support themselves and their families.”
The mission of Evansville Goodwill’s organization is to help people, families, and communities thrive through the power of relationships, education, and work.
The Excel Center also offers students free on-site childcare, transportation assistance, and opportunities to earn college credits, all at no cost starting August of 2024.