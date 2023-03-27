Gov. Andy Beshear expected to sign Lofton's Law

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to sign Lofton's Law Monday.
The Anti-hazing Bill recently passed the General Assembly and is named in honor of Henderson native Lofton Hazelwood.
The University of Kentucky freshman lost his life due to alcohol poisoning.
Senate Bill 9 would make any act of hazing that results in serious physical injury or death, a Class D felony in Kentucky.
The signing is expected to take place at 11 a.m. Central Time at the Kentucky State Capitol.
If signed, the bill will go into law later this year.