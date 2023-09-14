Gov. Beshear and Pratt Industries officially open plant in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — On Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined officials with Pratt Industries to officially open the company’s brand new paper mill and box factory in Henderson County.
The $500 million plant is creating over 320 well-paying jobs in the Tri-State, and serves as the largest investment in the region in more than 25 years.
Gov. Beshear and Anthony Pratt, the Australian Chairman and owner of Pratt Industries got a firsthand look at the facility today.
The pair toured the plant with the US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy and the Australian Ambassador to the US Kevin Rudd.
The facility consists of two buildings, totaling 1.15 million square feet of space along Kentucky Highway 425 in Henderson County.
As soon as the tour was over, the group was able to officially open the plant in front of hundreds of people who came to see it off.
“Today we’re sitting in what I believe is the cleanest, greenest, recycled paper mill on planet earth and it is in Henderson, Kentucky. Pretty special,” Gov. Beshear says.
The box factory produces corrugated sheet and boxes, including pizza boxes and packaging for major distributors and big box stores, with paper sourced from the mill, which produces 100% recycled paper.