Gov. Beshear: At least three fatalities due to weather

Gov. Andy Beshear says there have been at least three fatalities as of Friday due to winter weather.
The Governor said two people have died in crashes related to the storm. He didn't provide many details, except one of them was in Western Kentucky.
He also mentioned an unsheltered person died in Louisville. No other details were available.
The Governor is urging Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures. He urged people to avoid last-minute shopping trips two days before Christmas.
“It is too dangerous to be outside today,” Beshear said.
As of Friday morning, Beshear said around 24,000 homes were without power across the state. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.
The governor said temperatures would improve Friday afternoon and Saturday but remain below freezing until early next week