...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Gov. Beshear: At least three fatalities due to weather

  Updated
  • 0
Gov. Beshear: At least three fatalities due to weather
El'Agance Shemwell

Gov. Andy Beshear says there have been at least three fatalities as of Friday due to winter weather. 

The Governor said two people have died in crashes related to the storm. He didn't provide many details, except one of them was in Western Kentucky.

He also mentioned an unsheltered person died in Louisville. No other details were available.

The Governor is urging Kentuckians to remain indoors and off roadways amid dangerously cold temperatures. He urged people to avoid last-minute shopping trips two days before Christmas.

“It is too dangerous to be outside today,” Beshear said.

 As of Friday morning, Beshear said around 24,000 homes were without power across the state. Temperatures reached negative digits as snow fell around Kentucky Thursday night and into the early morning.

The governor said temperatures would improve Friday afternoon and Saturday but remain below freezing until early next week

