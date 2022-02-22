Gov. Beshear Awards $3 Million to Four Western KY Counties for Cleaner Water Projects, Transportation Improvements

Western Kentucky just got a $3 million helping hand.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced new grants for Henderson, McLean, Webster and Union counties in the Commonwealth's latest improvement plans Wednesday.
Beshear handed out individual checks to community leaders to provide cleaner drinking water and improved sewer and wastewater systems. The funding is part of the Better Kentucky Plan's $250 million Cleaner Water Program, which is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bi-partisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.
"It's going to make sure that people have clean, dependable drinking water, it's going to allow for economic development," Beshear said. "It's going to prevent water loss, which ultimately should stabilize or even lower people's bills."
The Western Kentucky portion of the plan includes 14 projects -- 5 in McLean County, four in Henderson County, 4 in Union County and one in Webster County.
Some of those projects include $132,040 for Morganfield Water Works to purchase and install approximately 2,000 radio-read water meters, allowing customers’ meters to be read electronically, eliminating errors and aiding the city in locating potential areas of water loss.
"The infrastructure is a big challenge. Morganfield provides almost all the water for the county," Morganfield Mayor Randy Greenwell said. "We've got a sewer plant that's built in the '40s so we have to depend on stuff like this."
A $475,308 award to the City of Sebree will help reduce the infiltration of storm water into the wastewater system lines will include replacing the aging clay lines and extending an 8-inch gravity sewer. A section of exposed sewer line will be lowered and a retaining wall will be rebuilt. This project will add five new customers and improve service to 665 users, including 35 commercial users and the industrial park.
"Infrastructure is a big deal and when your infrastructure is bad, when you have sewer lines that have been in the ground since 1965, it's a very big deal," Sebree Mayor Ozzie O'Nan said.
The City of Sacramento will use $98,137 to perform maintenance on the Sacramento water tank, which likely will include installing a new tank liner and painting the inside and outside of the tank. These repairs will ensure the quality of water provided to customers.
Two Henderson Water Utility projects that total $1.3 million will provide wastewater services and potable drinking water to businesses locating in the new industrial park on Kentucky Route 425 east of Old Corydon Road.
Beshear said Wednesday was a day of hope highlighting the state's investment in the future, that despite the struggles, the pandemic is only temporary but the prosperity brought on by these projects will be long-lasting.
"Millions of dollars coming in, hundreds of jobs being created," Beshear said. "There's going to be a big bright future for Western Kentucky and as long as I'm governor I'm going to make sure Western Kentucky is always included."
Beshear also presented ceremonial checks representing Kentucky Transportation Cabinet projects to resurface local roads. Union County received $26,160 to resurface to parts of Ben Ladd Road. Webster County received $241,898 to resurface portions of Countryside Drive and Hearin-Bordley Road.
To see a complete list of awarded projects for the City of Calhoun, City of Corydon, Henderson County Water District, Henderson Water Utility, the City of Livermore, McLean County, the McLean County Regional Water Commission, City of Morganfield, and the City of Sacramento, City of Sebree, City of Sturgis, City of Uniontown, Union County, City of Waverly and Webster County click here.