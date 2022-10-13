 Skip to main content
.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST MISSOURI,
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, AND WEST KENTUCKY...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...Around 20 percent Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Gov. Beshear Awards Funding to Aid in Preventing Youth Crime

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Beshear Awards Funding to Aid in Preventing Youth Crime
El'Agance Shemwell

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awards $354,666 in grant funding, to aid youth crime prevention programs.

Gov. Beshear says this year's recipients are focused on making communities safer for all Kentuckians. The funding will aid programs focused on alternatives to detention, substance and alcohol abuse treatment, delinquency prevention and education.

“My administration has been committed to making Kentucky a better and safer place for children to grow up since day one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s work together to reduce the chances of our youth entering or returning to the juvenile justice system by providing a better and safer place for our children to grow up.”

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky received $80,000 to expand outreach and service delivery at the Louisville Campus.

Ramey Estep Homes, Inc will receive over $174,000 to fund their project in partnership with Boyd County Public Schools and Fairview Independent Schools. The KARE Program will provide truancy prevention services to at risk middle school students and families.

The Youth Advocate Program, Inc was the third recipient, and will use $100,000 for alternatives to detention programs in Daviess, McCracken, and Warren counties. 

