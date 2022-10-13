Gov. Beshear Awards Funding to Aid in Preventing Youth Crime

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear awards $354,666 in grant funding, to aid youth crime prevention programs.
Gov. Beshear says this year's recipients are focused on making communities safer for all Kentuckians. The funding will aid programs focused on alternatives to detention, substance and alcohol abuse treatment, delinquency prevention and education.
“My administration has been committed to making Kentucky a better and safer place for children to grow up since day one,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s work together to reduce the chances of our youth entering or returning to the juvenile justice system by providing a better and safer place for our children to grow up.”
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky received $80,000 to expand outreach and service delivery at the Louisville Campus.
Ramey Estep Homes, Inc will receive over $174,000 to fund their project in partnership with Boyd County Public Schools and Fairview Independent Schools. The KARE Program will provide truancy prevention services to at risk middle school students and families.
The Youth Advocate Program, Inc was the third recipient, and will use $100,000 for alternatives to detention programs in Daviess, McCracken, and Warren counties.