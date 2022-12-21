 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Beshear declares state of emergency
El'Agance Shemwell

Today, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow.

Beshear made the announcement Wednesday morning, highlighting the dangers of traveling this holiday weekend. 

“Flash freeze is a big concern, and it will lead to dangerous road conditions,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything else we have faced, we don’t want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared, and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday.”

The front is also expected to produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills could reach minus 10 to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. The front is expected to affect travel, and other impacts may include broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Gov. Beshear said his administration has been in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks will also serve as a backup warming centers.

The Governor also asked Kentuckians to make a plan to have a backup heat source in place and to make a vehicle kit. 

Besher's administration also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.

Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky National Guard are all taking steps to prepare for the weather.

