Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky

Today, Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow.
Beshear made the announcement Wednesday morning, highlighting the dangers of traveling this holiday weekend.
“Flash freeze is a big concern, and it will lead to dangerous road conditions,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you are traveling for Christmas, please plan to arrive at your destination by midday Thursday. After floods, tornadoes, ice storms and everything else we have faced, we don’t want to lose anyone to this weather front. Please make a plan and get prepared, and make a list of people you need to check in on, especially during this Christmas holiday.”
The front is also expected to produce wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday and wind chills could reach minus 10 to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. The front is expected to affect travel, and other impacts may include broken waterlines, power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.
Gov. Beshear said his administration has been in contact with county officials to help open warming centers for local residents in need, and Kentucky State Parks will also serve as a backup warming centers.
The Governor also asked Kentuckians to make a plan to have a backup heat source in place and to make a vehicle kit.
Besher's administration also activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect families from grossly overpriced goods and services. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General and under state law, price gougers can be held accountable.
Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky National Guard are all taking steps to prepare for the weather.