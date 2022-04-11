Gov. Beshear: Kentucky's Upcoming State Budget "Isn't the Best it Can Be"

On Monday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear outlined the states upcoming fiscal year 2022-2024 state budget.
While Gov. Beshear shined a positive light on several parts of the state budget, he said it still could have been better.
"There is a lot of good in this budget," Gov. Beshear said Monday. "I want to note, and I will discuss later, that this budget isn't the best it can be... The budget certainly doesn't meet the moment when it comes to K-12 education."
Some of the items in the budget that the governor referred to as "key investments" included improvements to the state's water and sewer systems, the expansion of high-speed internet around the state, major transportation projects, and more.
Gov. Beshear says that the General Assembly "failed to make much-needed investments in pre-K, K-12 and Kentucky’s educators." He also said that they borrowed more than ever before and created new programs and policies without the funds to pay for them.
The governor also said he vetoed a section of the legislative budget where lawmakers gave themselves a raise. He also said he vetoed his own pay raise, as well as one for other constitutional officers.
You can hear the governor's full budget briefing on YouTube. You can also read a full outline of the budget from the governor on kentucky.gov.