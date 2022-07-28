Gov. Beshear opens online portal to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear opened an online portal for donations to flood victims in Eastern, Kentucky.
The Governor says this is one of the "Worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history." Hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed, and there are many people still unaccounted for. Beshear also confirmed at least 8 people have died.
“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas where people may not have that much continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Gov. Beshear said.
After Western Kentucky’s devastating tornadoes in December 2021, people came together and raised $52 million through more than 150,000 donations to help survivors with their long-term recovery.
If you would like to donate items toward immediate relief in Eastern Kentucky, contact your local shelter, Red Cross or United Way. Immediate needs include water and cleaning supplies.