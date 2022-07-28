 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Indiana, including the following
counties, in Illinois, Edwards, Wabash and White. In Indiana,
Gibson, Posey and Vanderburgh.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas may continue.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 635 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated the heaviest rain has
ended, but light to moderate rain continues. Minor flooding
remains possible in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain may prolong any minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Princeton, Mount Carmel, Fort Branch, Oakland
City, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, Haubstadt, Owensville,
Poseyville, West Salem, Crossville, Patoka, Cynthiana,
Allendale, Francisco, Somerville, Bellmont and Hazleton.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Gov. Beshear opens online portal to help Eastern Kentucky flood victims

Gov. Beshear opens online portal to help Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
El'Agance Shemwell

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear opened an online portal for donations to flood victims in Eastern, Kentucky. 

The Governor says this is one of the "Worst and most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history." Hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed, and there are many people still unaccounted for. Beshear also confirmed at least 8 people have died.

“I wish I could tell you why we keep getting hit here in Kentucky. I wish I could tell you why areas where people may not have that much continue to get hit and lose everything. I cannot give you the why, but I know what we do in response to it. And the answer is: Everything we can,” Gov. Beshear said.

After Western Kentucky’s devastating tornadoes in December 2021, people came together and raised $52 million through more than 150,000 donations to help survivors with their long-term recovery.

Click here to donate to flood victims.

If you would like to donate items toward immediate relief in Eastern Kentucky, contact your local shelter, Red Cross or United Way. Immediate needs include water and cleaning supplies.

