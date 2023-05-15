Gov. Beshear Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV)--Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear orders all flags to be lowered to half-staff Monday, May 15th.
This is in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The observance pays tribute to local, state, and federal peace officers who have died or been disabled in the line of duty.
Governor Beshear encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the Commonwealth to join in this tribute.
“Let’s take this time to honor those lost, to remember their families and to remind our communities that we stand together with them in gratitude to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Gov. Beshear. “Through this tradition of remembrance, our heroes can live on forever.”