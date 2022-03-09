Gov. Beshear Signs Bill Allowing Student-Athletes to Profit from their Name, Image and Likeness

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed legislation that allows student-athletes in Kentucky to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.
In June of 2021, Gov. Beshear had signed an executive order that allowed student-athletes to receive such compensation, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA and its rules limiting educational benefits for college players as part of their scholarships.
The governor says that the legislation signed into law on Wednesday - Kentucky Senate Bill 6 - codifies that executive order in state law.
“Today we are once again showing some of that Team Kentucky spirit by working together – universities as well as leadership of both parties – to help our world-class student-athletes in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said Wednesday after signing the legislation in the statehouse Rotunda. “The Commonwealth of Kentucky will continue to recruit top athletes, and when student-athletes choose to come here to win titles and enjoy our outstanding collegiate environment, they know they have the same rights and opportunities as those in other states. We all agree, for any athlete, their name, image and likeness is their own and no one else’s.”
Gov. Beshear says that the NCAA Board of Governors has preliminarily approved changes to their eligibility rules that would allow such compensation, and the U.S. Congress has held hearings on creating a national standard for compensation - but that until that happens, Kentucky colleges and universities "would have faced a competitive disadvantage" without the executive order and Senate Bill 6.