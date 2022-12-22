 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Gov. Beshear To Hold Virtual Briefing on Winter Weather

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Beshear To Hold Virtual Briefing on Winter Weather
El'Agance Shemwell

Friday, Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather conditions in the commonwealth and the state’s response.

 The Governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, activated the Kentucky National Guard, implemented a prohibition on price gouging and took other emergency steps aimed at protecting lives of Kentuckians.

“I don’t want to lose one person to this storm,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you can stay off the roads, please do and expect the roads to be treacherous tonight through tomorrow. While we aren’t expecting large amounts of snow, flash freezing and strong winds will cause hazardous road conditions.

Beshear says over 1,300 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available to be deployed across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride – an additive to salt for deicing.

 "Our crews will do everything they can to keep roads passable, but there are limitations to even the best efforts that will make travel unsafe. If you have to be out, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and pack an emergency car kit.”

The conference will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. EST. 

