Gov. Beshear To Hold Virtual Briefing on Winter Weather

Friday, Governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather conditions in the commonwealth and the state’s response.
The Governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, activated the Kentucky National Guard, implemented a prohibition on price gouging and took other emergency steps aimed at protecting lives of Kentuckians.
“I don’t want to lose one person to this storm,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you can stay off the roads, please do and expect the roads to be treacherous tonight through tomorrow. While we aren’t expecting large amounts of snow, flash freezing and strong winds will cause hazardous road conditions.
Beshear says over 1,300 state-owned and contracted plow trucks are available to be deployed across Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, nearly 1 million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts and more than 1 million gallons of calcium chloride – an additive to salt for deicing.
"Our crews will do everything they can to keep roads passable, but there are limitations to even the best efforts that will make travel unsafe. If you have to be out, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination and pack an emergency car kit.”
The conference will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. EST.