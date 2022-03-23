Gov. Beshear Visits Hopkins County; Announces more than $2 Million in Local Water Projects

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear visited his old stomping grounds in Hopkins County where he gave out millions of dollars in government funding
Beshear announced that Hopkins County is getting more than $2 million in funding for local water projects
Announced at the Earlington City Hall Pavilion in front of more than 100 Hopkins County residents.
Beshear took to the podium and handed out ten checks going towards various clean water projects in Hopkins County, and he spoke with me afterwards about what it means to help out a county that’s been through so much over the last few months.
“We still have people whose homes don’t have access to safe, clean, and reliable drinking water, and that’s something we gotta fix," said Beshear. "Water is a basic human right, so to be able to come here to Hopkins county, after everything they’ve been through, to provide these dollars is pretty amazing.”
These clean water projects are happening all throughout the Bluegrass state. Beshear said these projects will add an additional 3800 jobs throughout Kentucky.
Some of the projects include:
- $200,000 to Dawson Springs to help continue a water project
- $161,000 to southern Hopkins county to replace water lines and water meters
- $110,000 to Mortons Gap to bring clean drinking water to nearly 10 Hopkins county families
It was announced at Wednesday's press conference that those Mortons Gap residents are just a few weeks away from getting clean drinking water in their homes for the first time.