 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical fire weather conditions expected Thursday...

.An increase in southwest winds is expected Thursday. These winds
will only bring a small increase in moisture while afternoon high
temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than
Wednesday. This will combine with very dry fuels in the area due
to the persistent drought to create critical fire danger across
the region Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009,
010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022,
075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085,
085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* Affected Area...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WIND...20 foot wind of 13-17 mph from the southwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity of 18 to 23
percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Gov. Holcomb introduces new groundbreaking projects in Gibson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Governor Holcomb

A long awaited moment for Princeton city leaders as they held not one but two groundbreaking ceremonies for new city projects Wednesday evening.

With help from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Ready Grant and Toyota, the city is able to fund the 42 million dollar projects. Which include a Toyota YMCA facility and an affordable housing workforce apartment complex. Each costing 21 million dollars.

"Talk about kind of both ends of the spectrum. Serving," said Gov. Holcomb. "That's what the Ready Program was designed for and it's having an impact like this in 92 of 92 counties. 17 different regions."

Gov. Holcomb and others talked about the investment and how the 56,000 s.q. foot facility will offer Princeton residents a new space that serves as a place for many to connect with others.

"I've been seized to be amazed by the number of individuals that say but for a YMCA I'd be in a different place in my life," said Gov. Holcomb.

With help from the North Gibson School District's donation of a building they have a space for the new development.

"To have this core that's in walking distance to many people or walking distance to be able to serve the young and old is pretty special." said Gov. Holcomb.

With both groundbreaking ceremonies underway, they're looking forward to the completion of the projects to create jobs and revenue for the city while providing a positive space for community members.

Both projects are expected to be complete the summer of 2024.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device