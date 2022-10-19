Gov. Holcomb introduces new groundbreaking projects in Gibson County

A long awaited moment for Princeton city leaders as they held not one but two groundbreaking ceremonies for new city projects Wednesday evening.
With help from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Ready Grant and Toyota, the city is able to fund the 42 million dollar projects. Which include a Toyota YMCA facility and an affordable housing workforce apartment complex. Each costing 21 million dollars.
"Talk about kind of both ends of the spectrum. Serving," said Gov. Holcomb. "That's what the Ready Program was designed for and it's having an impact like this in 92 of 92 counties. 17 different regions."
Gov. Holcomb and others talked about the investment and how the 56,000 s.q. foot facility will offer Princeton residents a new space that serves as a place for many to connect with others.
"I've been seized to be amazed by the number of individuals that say but for a YMCA I'd be in a different place in my life," said Gov. Holcomb.
With help from the North Gibson School District's donation of a building they have a space for the new development.
"To have this core that's in walking distance to many people or walking distance to be able to serve the young and old is pretty special." said Gov. Holcomb.
With both groundbreaking ceremonies underway, they're looking forward to the completion of the projects to create jobs and revenue for the city while providing a positive space for community members.
Both projects are expected to be complete the summer of 2024.