Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Repealing The Gun Permit Requirement

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the Constitutional Carry Bill Monday and it will go into affect July 1, 2022.
This means Hoosiers will no longer be required to have a gun permit, allowing them to legally carry a handgun in public spaces.
Indiana is the 24th state to repeal the permit requirement, joining states like Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas.
In a statement from Gov. Holcomb the bill "entrusts Hoosiers who can lawfully carry a handgun to responsibly do so within our state".
Gov. Holcomb's decision comes with opposition from local law enforcement.
"It's highly concerning," said Billy Bolin, the Chief of Evansville Police.
Chief Bolin said he and other law enforcement officers went to the State House to show their disapproval of the bill before Gov. Holcomb signed it. Chief Bolin feels that the bill is questionable.
"We did not want to see this pas," said Chief Bolin. "in our view we're not anti-gun almost any police officer including myself, we're very familiar with guns. We carry guns everyday of our lives, we train with them. So I'm a pro-gun person I believe most officers are but I believe it should be within reason."
Chief Bolin believes this bill could lead to more gun violence.
Although the bill does not excuse a person with a felony conviction or prior history of violence or mental illness, with this law in motion Chief Bolin says it puts officers in a tough position.
"It's going to be harder on law enforcement on the street in that moment to figure out if somebody meets the criteria," said Chief Bolin. "if they don't and a lot of times it's just going to have to get decided in a court room."
As for now, Chief Bolin is encouraging people to use their firearms responsibly, and if you have a permit keep it for traveling purposes.