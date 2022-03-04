Gov. Holcomb Signs Order Ending Indiana's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an Executive Order officially ending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency.
After first declaring a public health emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020, Gov. Holcomb had renewed the emergency declaration 23 times as of February 2022.
In the Executive Order bringing an end to the public health emergency, the governor explains that "a rapid decline in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," is one of the main reasons behind his decision.
While the governor has ended the public health emergency, he says he also signed HEA 1001 (2022) into law, which will provide financial support to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 while also allowing Indiana to secure additional federal financial relief.
To see the full Executive Order signed by the governor, ending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency, you can click here.