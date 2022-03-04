Gov. Holcomb Signs Order Ending Indiana's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday, March 03 the stage was 42.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet Monday,
March 14.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gov. Holcomb Signs Order Ending Indiana's COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signs Executive Order 22-09

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signs Executive Order 22-09, ending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an Executive Order officially ending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency.

After first declaring a public health emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak in March of 2020, Gov. Holcomb had renewed the emergency declaration 23 times as of February 2022.

In the Executive Order bringing an end to the public health emergency, the governor explains that "a rapid decline in confirmed daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths," is one of the main reasons behind his decision.

While the governor has ended the public health emergency, he says he also signed HEA 1001 (2022) into law, which will provide financial support to Hoosiers impacted by COVID-19 while also allowing Indiana to secure additional federal financial relief.

To see the full Executive Order signed by the governor, ending the state's COVID-19 public health emergency, you can click here.

Tags

Recommended for you