Grand opening scheduled for new Evansville Rescue Mission thrift store in Washington Square Mall

Officials with the Evansville Rescue Mission are are planning to hold a grand opening for the organization's new thrift store on Monday.
The grand opening for the "The Thrift Store" in the Washington Square Mall will take place on Monday, June 13, at 10:00 a.m.
According to ERM, The Thrift Store will be a place where general public will choose from a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture, and other items that directly benefit the Evansville Rescue Mission. Additionally, participants of ERM’s programming will spend time at the Thrift Store for work therapy while gaining transferable skills necessary for viable employment.
During the grand opening Monday, store visitors can enjoy refreshments prepared by ERM’s kitchen staff throughout the day. The treats will eventually be sold in a new coffee shop in The Thrift Store. The coffee shop will open in July.
The Thrift Store takes the place of the rescue mission's old location on Washington Avenue, which is now closed.
You can find Washington Square Mall at 4800 S. Green River Rd. in Evansville.