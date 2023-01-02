'Grandaddy's Garden' could become a reality in Evansville

Young and Established is hoping to plant a love for fresh food that will grow for several generations.
The local nonprofit dedicated to empowering and inspiring young people in our community has plans to transform an empty lot in the inner-city into a garden that can provide food for the neighborhood.
Organizers are aiming to raise $50,000 by the end of January.
Y&E's CEO/founder Courtney Johnson says they hope the garden will give the next generation access to local foods and promote a healthier lifestyle.
"That area is a food desert, and I grew up around that area. It's called Granddaddy's Garden Spot because that used to be my grandad's property, and now here we are doing something amazing with it in honor of him. He always had a garden on that property, so it made sense to make the whole property a garden and do some good with it, " Johnson said.
Back in February, we told you about a similar effort that was called "Trice Garden Spot."
The organization was handed $16,000 at the time from Mattingly Charities. Y&E told 44news in February that they had plans to build a garden market to provide fresh produce for the neighborhood located in a food desert.
