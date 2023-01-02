'Grandaddy's Garden' could become a reality in Evansville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Indiana, including the following
counties, Vanderburgh and Warrick.

* WHEN...Until 245 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1046 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Boonville, Newburgh, Chandler, Melody Hill and
Kasson.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

'Grandaddy's Garden' could become a reality in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Young and Established Sets Plans for a Garden Market on Evansville’s South Side
Claire Dugan

Young and Established is hoping to plant a love for fresh food that will grow for several generations.

The local nonprofit dedicated to empowering and inspiring young people in our community has plans to transform an empty lot in the inner-city into a garden that can provide food for the neighborhood.

Organizers are aiming to raise $50,000 by the end of January.

Y&E's CEO/founder Courtney Johnson says they hope the garden will give the next generation access to local foods and promote a healthier lifestyle. 

"That area is a food desert, and I grew up around that area. It's called Granddaddy's Garden Spot because that used to be my grandad's property, and now here we are doing something amazing with it in honor of him. He always had a garden on that property, so it made sense to make the whole property a garden and do some good with it, " Johnson said.

Back in February, we told you about a similar effort that was called "Trice Garden Spot."

The organization was handed $16,000 at the time from Mattingly Charities. Y&E told 44news in February that they had plans to build a garden market to provide fresh produce for the neighborhood located in a food desert.

If you would like to donate to the most recent cause, click here.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you