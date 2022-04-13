Granted "Over the Edge" Fundraiser Offers Chance to Rappel Down Building

If you've ever wanted to rappel down CenterPoint Energy's headquarters in Evansville, Indiana, you now have the chance to do so.
In just a few weeks, CenterPoint Energy and the nonprofit organization GRANTED will host their "Over the Edge" fundraising campaign which offers participants a chance to scale down the side of the nine-story building on Riverside Drive.
The official event will kick off Saturday, April 30th from 8 am - 6 pm. GRANTED says participants must commit to donating a minimum of $1,000 to take part.
Organizers say 120 people and 20 teams have already signed up, but there are 10 more spots available.
GRANTED has rappelling teams of accountants, family members, firefighters, KISS fans, massage therapists, nurses, police, sheriffs, realtors, and journalists. There will also be 7 Granted Wish kids participating.
GRANTED is a local non-profit organization that grants wishes to children ages 3-18 who are fighting terminal and life-threatening illnesses.
The public is invited to watch the rappelers and GRANTED will also host a street festival.
To find out more and register to rappel, click here.