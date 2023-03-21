'Granted' receives new van to help wish families

Local non-profit Granted is now able to help children and their families with a new ride.
Granted was awarded a big check from "100 Guys Who Care" with the money going towards a reliable Ford Van.
This allows Granted to take children to their wish destinations.
If you see it on the road, it will be very easy to spot!
Granted is based in Evansville and their mission is to grant once in a lifetime wishes for local children aged 3 to 18 who have been diagnosed with life-threatening or terminal conditions.