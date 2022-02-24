Graves County Inmate Honored for Heroic Acts After December Tornado

Over 100 people were working in what’s come to be known as “The Candle Factory” in Mayfield, Kentucky the night of the deadly tornado. Eight people were killed in the factory that night, but among the survivors was Marco Sanchez, an inmate of Graves County.
December 10th was a night most in the Tri-State will never forget. A lot of lives were instantly altered when the tornado hit, including the life of Marco Sanchez who was serving a sentence in the Graves County Jail.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden told 44News, “There's a program here locally where certain inmates are allowed to go out and work. We had 6 or 7 inmates working at the candle factory that night.”
When the tornado hit, the structure collapsed. Dozens of workers were trapped and a few were killed. The deputy jailer accompanying the inmates was one of the lives lost in the tragedy.
Sanchez survived. He suffered a broken leg and fractured ribs.
“He actually was trapped when the building collapsed and he was able to find a void in the rubble and managed to get out. We believe he was probably the very first person to be able to escape the rubble. Before any first responders even got there,” says Sheriff Hayden.
Sanchez broke the debris, returning minutes later with tools to help save the lives of those who were trapped around him.
Sheriff Hayden says, “I have to say, he has got to be the most humble human being I have ever met in my life. It just goes to show that good people sometimes make mistakes and you just don’t always judge a book by it’s cover.”
Sanchez was eventually taken to a hospital for his injuries. After he was treated and released, he approached a law enforcement officer and tried to turn himself in.
The officer’s hands were tied and he told Sanchez that he was unable to help him at the moment, but that he trusted Sanchez to do the right thing.
From there, Sanchez took a shuttle bus to a shelter for victims of the tornado where he was able to find officers that would help him get back.
When the Sheriff heard of his heroic acts, he made sure the sentencing Judge, McCracken Circuit Judge Tim Kaltenbach knew of his good behavior.
“We believe the judge was going to shock probate him and release him based off of his actions, but Mr. Sanchez told the judge that he felt that he owed it to society to finish his term out,” Sheriff Hayden told 44News.
Sheriff Hayden says Sanchez had to make a lot of decisions that night, and at every turn he made the right one.
With only days left of his sentence, the Sheriff’s office and the city of Mayfield are trying to help him get a fresh start.
One way they’re doing that is by reuniting him with a late-night caller who heard the story and reached out. Someone that he hasn’t seen or spoken to in 20 years.
“She told me, she said, ‘I think that’s my brother,’ It turned out that it was. She said they didn’t know where he was or that he was even still alive. They are just absolutely in shock over this,” Sheriff Hayden says.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez and his sister were reunited via zoom on Thursday.
Sanchez is scheduled to be released on March 1st. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting him in finding a job and a place to live.
To read more about Marco Sanchez’s story, or to find out how to help him, visit the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.