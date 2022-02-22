 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Green River District Health Dept. Reports 214 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

  • Updated
  • 0
coronavirus

Western Kentucky health officials with the Green River District Health Department have released new COVID-19 data on the health department's seven county area.

Tuesday's report from GRDHD said that 214 new positive cases of the virus had been identified within the health department's seven-county district, along with two new COVID-19 related deaths.

  • Daviess County - 116 new positive cases
  • Hancock County - 9 new positive cases
  • Henderson County - 50 new positive cases
  • McLean County - 15 new positive cases, 1 new death
  • Ohio County - 26 new positive cases
  • Union County - 8 new positive cases
  • Webster County - 12 new positive cases, 1 new death

After the increases reported Tuesday, GRDHD said that there had now been 64,074 total positive cases of the virus and 779 total COVID-19 deaths in the area to date.

GRDHD releases new COVID-19 data on the area each Tuesday and Friday.

You can see last Friday's report from the health department by clicking here.

