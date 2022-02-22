Green River District Health Dept. Reports 214 New Positive COVID-19 Cases

Western Kentucky health officials with the Green River District Health Department have released new COVID-19 data on the health department's seven county area.
Tuesday's report from GRDHD said that 214 new positive cases of the virus had been identified within the health department's seven-county district, along with two new COVID-19 related deaths.
- Daviess County - 116 new positive cases
- Hancock County - 9 new positive cases
- Henderson County - 50 new positive cases
- McLean County - 15 new positive cases, 1 new death
- Ohio County - 26 new positive cases
- Union County - 8 new positive cases
- Webster County - 12 new positive cases, 1 new death
After the increases reported Tuesday, GRDHD said that there had now been 64,074 total positive cases of the virus and 779 total COVID-19 deaths in the area to date.
GRDHD releases new COVID-19 data on the area each Tuesday and Friday.
