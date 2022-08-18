Greenville Police Department plans to hold sobriety checkpoints for several weeks

The Greenville Police Department says is will take part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Labor Day Enforcement Campaign.
The efforts began August 17 and will run through September 5.
Police say they are setting up checkpoints in areas where statistics show an increased number of crashes have occurred over the years.
According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, last year in Kentucky there were 4,670 total crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 2,187 injuries and 194 deaths.
During the checkpoints, officers will be on the lookout for drivers who appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
They are also going to be looking for licensing, registration, insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations.