Greenville Police Department warning of possible scam in the county

The Greenville Police Department is warning the public of a possible scam in the county.
GPD says they've received multiple complaints of people pretending to be members of the department and demanding money. The scammer may use their officers' real names, and use a spoofing app to cause the Police Department phone number to display on your Caller ID.
"They will then claim they are collecting money and have a convincing story or threaten you with arrest or criminal charges. The scammer may even ask you to purchase gift cards or give them personal information, such as social security numbers or credit card information."
Officers say they will never call to collect money for any reason or ask for personal information over the phone.
If someone calls you claiming to be with any law enforcement agency and you feel it could be a scam, they advise you to ask for the officer’s name and badge number. Then hang up and call that law enforcement agency to verify if the call was real or a scam.
You can contact the Greenville Police Department by calling 270-338-3133