Grill embers may have started house fire on Stratford Road in Evansville, fire department says

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department are investigating a Friday morning house fire that happened on Stratford Road.
The call came in shortly after 3:15 a.m. for a house fire on Stratford Road, just off of N. First Avenue.
EFD says the person living at the home woke up to the smell of smoke and saw a wall of smoke when he opened his bedroom door. They say he was able to climb out of his bedroom window, alert neighbors, and call 911.
When firefighters got there, they saw heavy flames at the back of the home. The main fire was quickly put out, but EFD says the fire had spread into the attic space. It was considered fully extinguished in about 30 minutes.
EFD says the fire started in the house's screened-in back porch, and that it was possibly caused by embers from a grill that was used earlier in the evening of the day before.
According to the fire department, the house suffered heavy smoke and water damage, and the Red Cross was called to help the resident. The neighbor's house also had minor heat damage.
No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.