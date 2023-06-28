Grimes Avenue Transfer Station receives a $2 million investment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —
Since 1994, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station has been the primary destination for solid waste in the city of Owensboro. Today, the Daviess County Fiscal Court announced a $2 million dollar investment into the Station.
There will be three main projects from the $2 million dollar investment. New inbound scales, repairing the tipping floor and the main project, a new convenience center for residents.
Out of the $2 million, $1.6 million will go towards the convenience center alone. The center allows you to hail away bulky items. Each project will help the station and the citizens using it.
"All of it is for the functionality of the operation but obviously the biggest part is the citizens area," said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services for Daviess County.
Among many things that will be included in the project, the center will quadruple their loading bays from 4 loading bays to 16. It'll make it easier for residents to get rid of their trash.
"This will be a full one way configuration, not only that, right now they have to do a three-point-turn to back up to the facility this will almost be an angled parking just backing into it," said Smith.
Safety is the top priority and these projects had been discussed by the county and the transfer station. There are more on the way to continue to improve the safety and process.
"Staff here has been asking for something to be done to help alleviate these safety issues primarily with traffic flow and safety. they felt like that would do a lot," said Smith. "There's future plans of doing other safety issues such as routing our trucks around the perimeter."
Grimes Avenue Transfer Station and Daviess County expect all three projects to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year which begins July 1st.