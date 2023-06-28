Grimes Avenue Transfer Station receives a $2 million investment

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /NOON EDT/
THURSDAY TO 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 103 to 109 both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Illinois, and the Pennyrile
region of west Kentucky. The advisory is north and east of a
line from Marion Illinois through Kentucky Lake.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Heat and humidity will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms may interrupt the heat at
times, however the rainfall may increase humidity levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana and Kentucky environmental agencies have called for an
Air Quality Alert for their respective areas, including southwest
Indiana and western Kentucky. This alert is in effect until
midnight CDT tonight.

Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups
may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include
the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing
problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these
groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to
reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution.

Grimes Avenue Transfer Station receives a $2 million investment

  • Updated
  • 0

The Daviess County Fiscal Court announced a $2 Million investment into the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station. It'll involve three main projects.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) —

Since 1994, the Grimes Avenue Transfer Station has been the primary destination for solid waste in the city of Owensboro. Today, the Daviess County Fiscal Court announced a $2 million dollar investment into the Station. 

There will be three main projects from the $2 million dollar investment. New inbound scales, repairing the tipping floor and the main project, a new convenience center for residents. 

Out of the $2 million, $1.6 million will go towards the convenience center alone. The center allows you to hail away bulky items. Each project will help the station and the citizens using it. 

"All of it is for the functionality of the operation but obviously the biggest part is the citizens area," said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services for Daviess County. 

Among many things that will be included in the project, the center will quadruple their loading bays from 4 loading bays to 16. It'll make it easier for residents to get rid of their trash.

"This will be a full one way configuration, not only that, right now they have to do a three-point-turn to back up to the facility this will almost be an angled parking just backing into it," said Smith. 

Safety is the top priority and these projects had been discussed by the county and the transfer station. There are more on the way to continue to improve the safety and process.

"Staff here has been asking for something to be done to help alleviate these safety issues primarily with traffic flow and safety. they felt like that would do a lot," said Smith. "There's future plans of doing other safety issues such as routing our trucks around the perimeter."

Grimes Avenue Transfer Station and Daviess County expect all three projects to be completed in the upcoming fiscal year which begins July 1st.

