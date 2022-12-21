Grocery stores prepare for winter storm and holiday shoppers

Grocery stores across the tri-state are readying themselves for an increase in shoppers.
This is not only due to the holiday weekend, but the first winter storm of the year is compounding the urgency to stock up on essential items.
We caught up with shoppers at the Sureway in Madisonville, who were trying to stock up on last minute items ahead of this weeks inclement weather.
"We had to get some things because we know if we don’t get them now, starting tomorrow its going to get pretty bad" said David Higgins from Madisonville.
Marko Johnson, a manager with Sureway, says the store has been packed for days, and that he expects it to continue throughout the week.
"It's definitely been busy. You put two perfect storms together and it creates a little bit of chaos. But we're handling it. We've got a great crew here and still got plenty of stock" says Marko
Grocery stores have been preparing for this week, and the ongoing surge of extra shoppers a storm like this can bring.
"We watch the weather, as soon as someone even mentions the word snow, we start looking at the forecast and start planning ahead. We've definitely bumped our orders up" Marko continued.
Milk, eggs, bread, and canned goods are among some of the most sought after items customers buy in anticipation for storms.
Sureway's managers tell me the store will be open for regular business hours, despite what the weather has in store.