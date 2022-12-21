Grocery stores prepare for winter storm and holiday shoppers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY
TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon
CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Grocery stores prepare for winter storm and holiday shoppers

  • 0
Grocery stores see increase in shoppers ahead of winter storm and holiday weekend

Grocery stores across the tri-state are readying themselves for an increase in shoppers. 

This is not only due to the holiday weekend, but the first winter storm of the year is compounding the urgency to stock up on essential items.

We caught up with shoppers at the Sureway in Madisonville, who were trying to stock up on last minute items ahead of this weeks inclement weather.

"We had to get some things because we know if we don’t get them now, starting tomorrow its going to get pretty bad" said David Higgins from Madisonville.

Marko Johnson, a manager with Sureway, says the store has been packed for days, and that he expects it to continue throughout the week.

"It's definitely been busy.  You put two perfect storms together and it creates a little bit of chaos.  But we're handling it.  We've got a great crew here and still got plenty of stock" says Marko 

Grocery stores have been preparing for this week, and the ongoing surge of extra shoppers a storm like this can bring.

"We watch the weather, as soon as someone even mentions the word snow, we start looking at the forecast and start planning ahead.  We've definitely bumped our orders up" Marko continued.

Milk, eggs, bread, and canned goods are among some of the most sought after items customers buy in anticipation for storms.

Sureway's managers tell me the store will be open for regular business hours, despite what the weather has in store.

Recommended for you