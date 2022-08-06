 Skip to main content
...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected on Sunday...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected on Sunday across
southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and
southwest Indiana. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

Ground broke on new retail development

Groundbreaking

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville.

The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others.

The development will consist of three structures totaling 28,000 square feet.

"Louis Pointe is named after my father, all of my developments to date have been named after a family member, and this is my largest development, so I dedicated it to my Dad. He's definitely my influence on being an entrepreneur, and getting into real estate as a whole," said Bill Fulkerson, Owner of Fulkerson Development.

Construction is slated to start next week, with at least one building hoping to be completed by the end of this year, with the other two building being finished by the first quarter of next year.

