Ground broke on new retail development

Fulkerson Development broke ground on a new retail building to be located at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road in Evansville.
The complex will be called Louis Pointe, and will include tenants such as Heritage Federal, Stretch Works, Eye Mart, Hot Works, and many others.
The development will consist of three structures totaling 28,000 square feet.
"Louis Pointe is named after my father, all of my developments to date have been named after a family member, and this is my largest development, so I dedicated it to my Dad. He's definitely my influence on being an entrepreneur, and getting into real estate as a whole," said Bill Fulkerson, Owner of Fulkerson Development.
Construction is slated to start next week, with at least one building hoping to be completed by the end of this year, with the other two building being finished by the first quarter of next year.