Groundbreaking for a new Habitat For Humanity home happening today in Posey County

Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is crossing the county line once again, for the groundbreaking of a new build in Posey County today.
Although 14 homes have been built by the organization in Mount Vernon, this latest project will be the first in northern Posey County.
The latest build is taking place at 80 East Oak Street at 5:00 P.M.
For a family to be eligible for the program, they must have an income of at or below 80% of the median, with most contributing 300 hours of volunteer work with the organization.
Each completed home provides new 0% APR mortgages to families.
This will be the first home built in Poseyville, but funds to complete two additional Habitat homes has already been raised.
Several loyal supporters of the Habitat for Humanity efforts in Posey County will be attending with shovels in hand.
If you would like to learn more about the program to find out how to volunteer, you fan find that info at www.evansvillehabitat.org.