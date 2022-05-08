Group of men lured residents outside to enter their Posey County home and steal cash, sheriff says

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for three men who were involved in a recent theft incident.
On Saturday evening, the PCSO says its deputies were called to a residential entry/theft incident at a home in Stewartsville.
According to the sheriff's office, three Hispanic men came to the home and offered to seal the driveway.
The sheriff's office say the men lured the victims outside while one entered the home and took cash.
PCSO says the men were driving a mid-2000s black Ford F-150 Crew Cab with a plastic cube containing oil/sealant in the back.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.