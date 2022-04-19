Group of women in their 50s and 60s helping to rebuild in Dawson Springs

Surprised to see a group of women in their 50s and 60s putting up drywall?
For Sister Corps, this is what they love to do.
"Age doesn't matter,” said Field Supervisor Moira Crabtree. “We get a lot done."
Dozens of women from all over the country -- including Mississippi, Houston, Texas, Buffalo, New York, Midland, Ohio, Cadiz, Kentucky, California and Medina, Ohio -- are in Dawson Springs for the week, helping residents devastated by the Dec. 10th tornado rebuild.
"We posted in the Dawson Springs Recovery Group and we started getting people one after another,” Crabtree said.
"We choose to come in later during the recovery phase because we have found that's when people are really starting to need help,” said Sherry Gibbons, vice president of Sister Corps. “I think you're so overwhelmed when something happens that you just can't deal with it and by the time all of the first responders leave, you're like, ‘What now?’"
One house on Walnut Street was damaged so badly, the owner decided to move away.
Another family whose home was completely destroyed, is now moving in, with the help of Sister Corps.
"We were in the basement and there was so much debris in front of the basement door,” said Beth Hinton, a grandmother of three. “It took a few minutes for us to climb out over the debris."
She is grateful to these hard working women, providing her with a fresh start.
“They're all just amazing,” Hinton said. “They've all been really sweet and they work really well."
At night, the women drive back to base camp 45 minutes away in Cadiz, Kentucky.
The trek, is worth it.
"It's a very emotional week,” Crabtree said. “I mean myself….I lost my house in a fire, and I know what it's like to have to clean up a yard before mowing and it's overwhelming."
For anyone needing help, Sister Corps will be in the area until Friday.
As for their age, it's not slowing them down one bit.
"It's amazing what mature women can do sometimes,” one member said.