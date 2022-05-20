 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Guilty verdict reached in Spencer County child molestation case, prosecutor says

  • Updated
  • 0
Ronald Duncan

Ronald Duncan, via Spencer County Jail

Following a four-day trial in Spencer County, Indiana, a man was found guilty of several child molestation charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

The Spencer County Prosecutor's Office says 57-year-old Ronald Duncan was found "guilty as charged" of the following four counts:

  1. Child Molestation as a level 1 felony
  2. Child Molestation as a level 4 felony
  3. Child Molestation as a level 4 felony
  4. Vicarious Sexual Gratification as a level 4 felony

The prosecutor's office says that leading up to the guilty verdict, the investigation had been ongoing since 2020.

“It has been a privilege working with the family and child victim in this case. It takes the utmost courage for a child to testify in these heartbreaking situations and the child’s testimony greatly impacted the final outcome,” says Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “I cannot thank the Spencer County jurors enough for their devoted service and inquisitive participation in rendering justice for the child victim in this case.”

Duncan is now scheduled for sentencing in June.

Prosecutors say he faces a maximum of 76 years behind bars.

Recommended for you