Gun fired outside of bank in downtown Evansville

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident.
A short time later, police say another 911 call came in about a gunshot being fired.
Police officers arrived at the scene and saw that a vehicle had been hit by a bullet.
According to police, the incident involved a civilian and a bank security guard, who both had different stories about who fired the shot.
No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.