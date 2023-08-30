Gun-related crimes are decreasing in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — As mass shootings and gun violence across the country climbs, here in the tri-state, the number of incidents are actually going down.
Community outreach, being proactive as a department and finding alternatives for those that need it, is what the Evansville Police Department believe are some of the reasons for a decline in gun related crimes in our area.
From 2021 to 2023, the amount of shots fired calls and shootings involving a victim being shot have decreased. Shots fired calls have dropped from over 700 to just over 300. Shootings have dropped from 61 to 24 in just a two year span. EPD says from May to August in 2022 there were 25 shootings. In hat same months span this year, they have only had 12.
"The men and women of the Evansville Police Department have been working extremely hard to seize more guns off the streets, respond, and we redefined our investigative techniques to look for accurate shots fired calls," said Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith of the Evansville Police Department.
The police department has not only enforced laws by being proactive in the field, but they have partnered with groups, organizations and people throughout the community to try and put an end to violence in our city.
"When we see in our community, where there is a ton of violence, there are people speaking out about hey what can we do about this, the community members as well as us here in the police department," Smith says. "It just makes sense for us to come together and lets fight this together."
Some of the outreach include connecting people to mental health specialists, to food and housing help, and helping someone get out of a bad lifestyle. The police department has been at the forefront on connecting and helping those in the community. Another way is Walking Wednesday, where they walk through neighborhoods so the community can get to know them.
"It gives the community an opportunity to meet the policemen or law enforcement and find out that they are just like everybody else, they are people," said Richard Yeager, an Evansville resident.
For the police department to continue to make strides against violence, they ask everyone that if you see something, to say something.