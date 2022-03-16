 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and
Massac Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard
Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The lower Ohio River will continue to fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 24.3 feet Saturday,
March 26.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Guns, Ammo, Drugs, and Cash Seized in Search of Owensboro Home: Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
  • 0
Joseph Lee and Mary Lee via Daviess County Jail

Joseph Lee (L) and Mary Lee (R) (Daviess County Jail photos)

Two people were arrested on Tuesday as the result of the search of a home in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says a search warrant was executed at a home on E 10th Street around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, officials were able to seize nine guns, ammo, 2.6 Oz of marijuana, 8.4 Oz of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash through the search.

DCSO says the people who were living at the home were 43-year-old Mary Lee and 58-year-old Joseph Lee.

Both Mary and Joseph were arrested on multiple charges of drug trafficking and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

The sheriff's office says the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police, the Owensboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

They were booked into the Daviess County Jail on no bond.

