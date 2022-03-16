Guns, Ammo, Drugs, and Cash Seized in Search of Owensboro Home: Sheriff's Office

Two people were arrested on Tuesday as the result of the search of a home in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says a search warrant was executed at a home on E 10th Street around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
According to the sheriff's office, officials were able to seize nine guns, ammo, 2.6 Oz of marijuana, 8.4 Oz of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash through the search.
DCSO says the people who were living at the home were 43-year-old Mary Lee and 58-year-old Joseph Lee.
Both Mary and Joseph were arrested on multiple charges of drug trafficking and firearm possession by a convicted felon.
The sheriff's office says the Owensboro-Daviess County Drug Task Force, the Kentucky State Police, the Owensboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI assisted in the investigation.
They were booked into the Daviess County Jail on no bond.