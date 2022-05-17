Guthrie wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District

In Kentucky's 2022 primary elections, Brett Guthrie won the Republican nomination for US House in Kentucky's 2nd Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race around 7:30 p.m. CT.
A statement from Guthrie in-part said that if he would win the election in November, he would focus his efforts on the drug epidemic that is killing Kentuckians, protecting Medicare and social security for seniors, address crime, support law enforcement, and create policies that give every Kentuckian the opportunity to succeed.
Guthrie has been in office since 2009.