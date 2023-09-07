 Skip to main content
H.L. Neblett Community Center to host community fundraiser Thursday
Megan DiVenti

OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEVV) — The H.L. Neblett Community Center will host a fundraiser Thursday, September 7th. 

Owensboro residents can join officials at ACE Hardware Marketplace for a $3 lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

We're told 100% of the proceeds will go back to the H.L. Neblett Center which hosts several events including sports games, seminars, and more for the community. 

Those who come out can also donate $5 and be entered to win an electric chainsaw.

The ACE Hardware is located at 2419 West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.

