H.L. Neblett Community Center to host community fundraiser Thursday

OWENSBORO, Ky, (WEVV) — The H.L. Neblett Community Center will host a fundraiser Thursday, September 7th.
Owensboro residents can join officials at ACE Hardware Marketplace for a $3 lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We're told 100% of the proceeds will go back to the H.L. Neblett Center which hosts several events including sports games, seminars, and more for the community.
Those who come out can also donate $5 and be entered to win an electric chainsaw.
The ACE Hardware is located at 2419 West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.