Habitat Celebrates National Disability Awareness Month

Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is celebrating National Disability Awareness Month with a visit to the Opportunity Center this Tuesday, March 21st.
This visit will give the clients of the Opportunity Center a chance to get instruction and hands-on experience in providing decent and affordable housing to the Owensboro-Daviess County community.
They will be given a safety class and training by the Habitat Construction Crew and will then build two interior walls to be used in a Habitat house," says Jeremy Stephens, Executive Director at Habitat. “We are very excited to partner with the Opportunity Center and share the joy of serving others with their clients."
Organizers say the partnership gives Habitat the ability to honor those with disabilities and their contributions to our community and will demonstrate that everyone can make a difference.
Habitat currently has five open construction projects in Owensboro-Daviess County.
The walls built by the Opportunity Center will be used in house a on West 10th Street.
“The Opportunity Center is thrilled to participate in this project to help create a home for a local family,” says Rosemary Conder, Opportunity Center Executive Director. “We are always looking for ways to increase awareness of the abilities of those we support."