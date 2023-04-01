Habitat for Humanity celebrates new project with "Rock the Block"

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Habitat for Humanity kicked off phase one of their ambitious new construction project on Saturday with a neighborhood get-together. "Rock the Block" brought neighbors and future Habitat homeowners to Tepe Park to meet, mingle, and enjoy local food trucks.
Eleven families will be receiving homes of their own in the coming year thanks to Habitat for Humanity, and those families are excited for what the future holds.
Briasha Mansfield, one of the future Habitat homeowners, told 44News ”it’s a brand new opportunity. It’s like a new beginning. To be able to decorate and do what I want with the house. To be able to raise my children there in the new house. It’s generational; I can pass this home down to my children.”
Elspeth Urbina, Director of Development of Habitat for Humanity, said ”giving these families a hand up is just such a great part of what we do.”
All eleven homes will be in the Tepe Park neighborhood. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and several others gave speeches in front of one of the project’s construction sites.
”Everybody is getting to come together and just enjoy such a momentous occasion for Habitat," Urbina said. Along with locals residents and future homeowners, some of Habitat for Humanity’s partner organizations came with food trucks. ”The community support that we receive is just tremendous," she said. "We could not do it without them."
After phase one, Habitat for Humanity plans to keep building. They aim to have over twenty homes in Tepe Park. If you’d like to get involved with Habitat for Humanity or donate, you can visit their website.