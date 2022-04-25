Habitat for Humanity Cruise-In hosted over the weekend

Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with Lutherans for Habitat, put on a Drive-In Car Show Sunday.
The mission was to raise funds for the important work done by the organizations for area families.
The cost of admission was $10, with proceeds going to assist in building new homes for people in the Tri-State.
Hundreds of people were in attendance to see some of the unique and rare vehicles.
"I just started at Habitat and it's a wonderful place to just start off," says Shelia, Future Habitat Homeowner. "A new home, and the people here are just wonderful."
"We are really proud of the work we are doing for Habitat for Humanity of Evansville and we'd love for you to come out and support us in any way," says Julia Clark, Faith Relations Manager of Habitat for Humanity. "Whether that's coming out on a build site or coming out to our events."
This was the first time the event was held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The turnout was just as strong as it was three years ago.