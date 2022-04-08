 Skip to main content
Habitat For Humanity Facing Continued Supply Shortage

Habitat for Humanity

Non Profits like Habitat for Humanity have increasingly felt the crunch of material shortages.

Leaving many Tri state residents waiting longer than expected for supplies and homes being built.

Most of the items we use to built out habitat homes are about six to eight weeks behind and that is a conservative estimate. said Brittany Smith, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Henderson. "Some of those items we have had to switch out or they are not available at all anymore."

Habitat for Humanity is looking for help, always welcoming volunteers and donations.

