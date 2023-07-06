Habitat for Humanity home among those caught in Henderson blaze

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — As of Thursday, there were a total of six homes affected by a fire. One of those homes was a Habitat for Humanity home that was close to being finished for a well deserving family.
This Habitat for Humanity home was expected to be finished just in time for Thanksgiving, sadly after this morning's fire, the home will have to be demolished.
Matthew Reynolds, Chief Operations Officer for Habitat, says “We've already had individuals and businesses calling wanting to see if there were tools lost. They are wanting to donate tools and money.”
Leaders with Habitat for Humanity tell 44News they will have to tear down the home and rebuild likely elsewhere.
Fire investigators tell 44News they have spent the day searching for a cause. One firefighter was taken to the hospital after he was overcome with heat exhaustion battling the flames.
Two dogs also died in the fire. There is no word of when a demolition will begin on the debris left behind.