Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Habitat for Humanity in Phase 1 of Tepe Park Project

  • Updated
  • 0
Habitat for Humanity logo

Habitat for Humanity is in phase 1 of building homes throughout the Tepe Park neighborhood. In total, they will build over 20 homes by the time the project is finished.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —

Habitat for Humanity is currently working on a housing project, this time focusing on the Tepe Park neighborhood.

The project is in phase 1 which will build 11 homes surrounding Tepe Park. By the end of the project, over 20 homes will be built. Habitat for Humanity continues to give a hand up not a hand out in the community through affordable housing projects. They focus on areas throughout Evansville such as ones like Tepe Park, an area of Evansville with rich history.

"We are also working to uplift these neighborhoods with the residents that will eventually be moving in there," said Elspeth Urbina, Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity. "So, we are really proud of the fact that we can help elevate a historical area with a rich history in Evansville."

To celebrate the occasion, Habitat will be celebrating phase 1 of the new construction project with a block party event in Tepe Park this weekend. A walking tour of the neighborhood and sites of the future habitat homes will be shown along with additional details on the project. 

"We are really kicking off and celebrating this new construction project at Tepe Park. It'll be a lot of fun, its free, and for the whole family," said Urbina. 

The event kicks off on Saturday from 11-to-2 at the first home on South Evans Avenue before heading to Tepe Park. 

