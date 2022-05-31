Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County accepting applications starting Wednesday

In western Kentucky, officials with Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County say they'll be accepting new applicants soon.
Starting Wednesday, June 1, the organizations says it will start taking applications for potential habitat homeowners.
After starting Wednesday, applications will be accepted through June 27.
Habitat officials say tat potential applicant should complete the 2022 eligibility checklist. After completing the online checklist, Habitat says eligible applicants will be contacted about completing a full application.